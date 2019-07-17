Donald Trump Said He Is ‘Not Unhappy” With Reaction To ‘Racist’ Tweets

The president has previously refused to apologize for tweets telling U.S.-born congresswomen to "go home" to their ancestral countries.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is “not unhappy” with the reaction to his Sunday tweets that directed four freshman Democrat congresswoman to “go home” to their ancestral countries, per The Hill.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Trump said that he was not bothered by the way people have reacted to the tweet. The 45th president went on to suggest that those who called his tweet racist were doing so as a political tactic.

“The only thing they have, that they can do is, now, play the race card, which they’ve always done,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come less that 24 hours after the Democrat-controlled house voted to condemn the President’s weekend tweets. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the 240-187 vote fell primarily on party lines, though some members from the president’s own party notably voted to condemn the tweets. Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Susan Brooks of Indiana, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Fred Upton of Michigan all voted to condemn the president’s tweets Tuesday.

The president’s Sunday tweets targeted four freshmen congresswoman who have been called a “squad.” The members include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The four women are known for their progressive politics and their criticism of the president.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump says he's 'not unhappy' with racism fight's result because 'the race card' is 'the only thing they have' now https://t.co/odOrdHkzTY — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 17, 2019

In the interview Wednesday, Trump added that he believed the “race card” was also played against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Last week the “squad” had a public war of words with Pelosi and claimed she was discriminating against them based on their age, gender and race, according to NBC News.

The Sunday tweets drew controversy in particular because all four of the women the president singled out are U.S. citizens, and all but Omar were born in the United States.

Loading...

The president has refused to apologize for his remarks and in a tweet Tuesday morning insisted that he was not racist. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway also defended the president earlier in the week, insisting that her boss was not racist. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Trump’s only Black cabinet administrator, said Wednesday on Fox News that the president was not racist.

Talk of impeaching the president has heated up since his weekend tweets. A vote in the House is expected later Wednesday on a resolution to impeach Trump. A vote on the resolution will either send it to committee, vote to proceed, or table the resolution. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not support the measure, per NBC News.

In the Daily Mail interview, the president said Democrats are targeting him for racist behavior because of economic successes that have coincided with his administration.