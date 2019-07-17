‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Strips Down To Nude, Lace Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snapshot

In the midst of Miami Swim Week, model Kara Del Toro is sizzling in a set of NSFW lingerie.

As fans of the Maxim model know, Del Toro is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure with her outfit of choice definitely being the bikini. The model is currently in Miami for the highly-anticipated Swim Week event and during her time there, she has been sharing a number of bikini-clad photos and videos for her 1 million-plus followers. But earlier today, Kara took a little bit of a break from the bikini, slipping into something even sexier.

In the stunning new shot, Kara poses in the bathroom of what appears to be a hotel to promote Bali Body — something that she says she brings everywhere she goes. Along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and they flow all the way down to her chest.

The stunner puts on a sexy display in a NSFW pair of lingerie that includes a sheer top with rhinestone detailing as well as minuscule matching bottoms that have string sides and a bow in front. Her washboard abs and toned and tanned legs are on full display in the shot and since it went live for her army of social media followers, it’s earned Kara a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes and 170-plus comments.

Many of Kara’s fans chimed in on the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others just commented with flame emoji instead.

“Skin looking so beautiful Kara!,” one follower commented with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan raved.

“You are the most beautiful woman alive,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, Kara is currently in Miami where she is walking the runway for swim week. As The Inquisitr reported, the model has been sharing a few photos and videos from the event including a short clip that captured the attention of many of her fans. In the video, the brunette beauty puts on a busty display in a low-cut bikini top that has flowy sleeves, as opposed to spaghetti straps like most bikinis. On the bottom, Del Toro also leaves little to be desired in a matching pair of string bottoms that show off her toned legs as well as her flawless and flat tummy.

Plain and simple — Del Toro is a bomshell.