Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Gold Bikini

Hannah Palmer looked positively golden in her latest Instagram shot, in which she nearly bursts out of a teeny metallic bikini while lounging in a pool. The multi-picture update shows one photo where Hannah poses facing the camera, and another where she shows off her ample derriere.

The Southwestern belle got her first foray into modeling after entering Maxim’s 2018 cover girl contest for her Arizona area. Despite not winning the contest, the 21-year-old used her fame to win contracts with brands such as KO watches, Bang Energy, and Fashion Nova. She also manages a huge social media following, which now now tallies at over 801,000 fans on Instagram.

It’s easy to see why she has so many fans in her latest shot. Channeling her inner Bond girl, the Arizona native wore a gold string bikini, which was revealed every curve to its best advantage. The top was a traditional triangle cut, with straps that mimicked Grecian braids. Similarly, the setting of the photo, which featured a blue pool, tiled background, and Grecian urn in the corner, all seemed to play towards an Ancient baths vibe. Hannah’s bikini bottom featured a cheeky cut in the back and a gold sequin decoration in the front.

The photo was a huge hit with her followers, who gave it over 64,000 likes and over 770 comments.

“You are a golden goddess,” wrote fellow Instagram model Amanda Trivias, adding the heart-eyes and fire emoji for emphasis.

“This is so beautiful wow. The location, hair, bikini, top to bottom perfection Hannah!” wrote a second fan, adding a smiley face and green heart emoji.

“If I was stranded on an island, your Instagram account is all I would need to survive!” joked a third, also employing the heart-eyes emoji.

This was not the first time that Hannah had tried on gold swimwear in the pool. Just one day earlier, she posted a similar picture, though wearing a different bathing suit and in a different pool.

Cheekily captioning her photo with an angel emoji, Hannah sultrily looks back over her shoulder to the camera while posing topless, using her hand to preserve her modesty. The gold bottom of her swimsuit is a cheeky high-waisted cut, revealing her pert posterier.

Loading...

The photo was similarly popular, with nearly 72,000 likes and nearly 890 comments.

“Stop I cant [sic] handle u,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful. Stunning girl as always,” added a second, employing several emoji, including the heart-eyes, lips, and red heart.

Many simply used the fire emoji to express their thoughts on the post.