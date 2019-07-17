Kate Upton Flaunts Major Cleavage In Low-Cut Tank Top

Kate Upton’s new Instagram photo has her fans doing a double take.

The blonde bombshell has been flooding her Instagram feed with gorgeous photos lately while proving to fans that her post-baby body is back in full-force. Upton welcomed her first child with husband Justin Verlander back in November and right after the birth, the model remained pretty quiet on social media. But in recent weeks, the stunner has been posting a ton of photos from shoots and each and every image that she shares earns her plenty of attention from fans.

In the most recent post that was shared with her nearly 6 million followers, Upton shared two photos to promote her fitness program. In the first image in the series of two, the stunner looks chic in a sexy workout ensemble. The model goes for an all black and white look, sitting on the ground and leaning her arm against a black workout ball. The mother of one sports a sheer black pullover that falls off of her shoulders in the shot as well as a tiny white tank top that leaves little to be desired with Kate spilling out.

The model looks absolutely incredible as she wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail as well as a face full of beautiful makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and light pink lipgloss. The second photo in the series is an up-close shot of the 27-year-old with her app’s logo as well as the Sports Illustrated logo next to it. In just moments of the shot going live for fans, it’s earned Upton a ton of attention with over 141,000 likes in addition to 480-plus comments.

While some of Upton’s fans took to the photo to let her know that they wanted to try the fitness program, countless others chimed in to let the model know that she looks beautiful. A few other followers couldn’t help but gush over Kate’s flawless figure.

“SUCH an amazing opportunity to learn from the BEST!!!! #katethegreat,” one follower wrote with a series of crown emoji.

“Cannot wait to meet you & work with you during this incredible experience. You are an absolute goddess,” another Instagram user raved.

“This Woman never ages….flawless,” one more raved.

And just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Upton got a little more dressed up for the MLB All-star game. In the hot snapshot, Upton is all smiles, wearing her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail and accessorizing the look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. The mother of one looks gorgeous in a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, and red lipstick. The model’s amazing figure is fully on display in the sexy shot in a strapless red dress that showcases her toned arms while also revealing a bit of cleavage.

Next to her stands husband Justin Verlander and it’s safe to say that he’s a pretty lucky man.