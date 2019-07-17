Mysterious Blonde Gets Handsy With ‘Spiderman’ Star Tom Holland Amid Zendaya Dating Rumors

Despite rumors circulating the Marvel actor is dating Zendaya, he has been seen with a mysterious blonde woman.

Tom Holland, 23, has been getting cozy with a mysterious blonde, reports Hollywood Life. The actor was spotted with an unknown woman on July 14 at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London. The couple was seen flirting, while drinking beers. As they watched various musical acts, including The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams, the pair cuddled. The woman was photographed putting her arm around the Marvel star’s shoulder and grabbing his derriere. The couple was later seen linking arms and holding hands.

Fans of the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor may be disappointed with Tom’s new relationship. The 23-year-old’s flirty friendship with co-star Zendaya has caused many to speculate they are secretly dating.

The romance rumors began in November 2016, when the Spider-Man cast was first announced. During press tours, the pals goofed around and occasionally cozied up together on red carpets, revealed Elle.

“They’re both really ambitious, and they challenge each other—but, most importantly, they make each other crack up,” an insider confirmed. “They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

In August 2017, Zendaya shot down relationship rumors.

“We are friends,” she told Variety. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

However, two months later, sources told People the pair were dating. According to the insiders, the friends began seeing each other during production of the first Spider-Man film. The sources asserted the young Marvel stars vacation together and spend all of their free time hanging out.

According to Cosmopolitan, Zendaya took to Twitter to refute the rumors.

“HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???” she wrote.

During the fall of 2018, Skai Jackson’s mother also seemingly confirmed the relationship, reports Elle. In an Instagram comment she claimed the co-stars have been keeping their romance a secret for quite some time.

Last month, Spider-man, himself, shot down rumors he was with the Euphoria star.

Loading...

He told Elle he was single but “definitely a relationship person.”

The 23-year-old went onto say he is happy focusing on his career, rather than a relationship.

With a beautiful blonde at his side, Tom has seemingly changed his mind.

To see more of Tom and Zendaya, be sure to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, now in theaters.