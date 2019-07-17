Marianne Williamson Praised By Twitter For Destroying Dave Rubin With Love On His Own Show

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, a self-help guru that gained attention during the presidential debates for preaching about love as a means of beating Donald Trump, is now getting social media love thrown in her direction for her recent interview with libertarian political commentator Dave Rubin.

In the past, Rubin’s show, The Rubin Report, has been criticized for pandering to the right and giving softball interviews to people with radical ideas, such as Stefan Molyneux, who believes that different races have different levels of intelligence. But Williamson pushed back at Rubin throughout the duration of the episode — available on YouTube — and many people are as surprised as they are entertained.

“Neither I nor Dave Rubin expected Marianne Williamson to absolutely body Rubin on his own show but here we are,” @connorfletcher tweeted.

“Best Dave Rubin episode I’ve ever watched. @marwilliamson is so disarmingly nice that she makes you feel good about yourself while she’s kicking your ass,” @magnesiummike said.

“Marianne demolishing Rubin is what I live to see,” @MalikAlMamalik tweeted.

Although social media is definitely happy with Williamson’s performance, both her and Rubin remained respectful through the interview. Outside of their disagreements, Williamson used the episode to touch on her reparations plan, the 2020 election, and her belief that the United States needs a “spiritual awakening.”

Really enjoyed chatting with @marwilliamson. We have some fundamental differences mostly around Collectivism v. Individualism, but there was plenty of love in the room! What’d you think? https://t.co/K4GNUtmHut pic.twitter.com/TRRIufFjS0 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 16, 2019

Williamson’s campaign has been going against the grain since it began. Outside of her comments about fighting Trump with love, The Inquisitr previously reported that the author used her campaign to help fellow Democratic candidate Mike Gravel, who was at the time just 15,000 donors away from making the donor requirements for the second presidential debates in July.

“You may not have heard of him because he hasn’t yet qualified for any debates,” the email reads. “But his voice is important.”

“Thanks to you, I’m on the debate stage,” the email continued before asking her supporters to chip in for Gravel’s campaign.

The Hill reports that asking for donations on behalf of rival candidates is “highly unusual,” even within the same party. But at least partly thanks to Willamson’s email, Gravel has hit the donor requirements for the July debates.

Gravel now must hit the polling requirements of 2 percent across four polls, which isn’t likely. However, his campaign is in the process of speaking to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and highlights that he was left off of some of the polls and not given a fair shot to earn the polling requirements throughout his campaign.