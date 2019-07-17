MTV Hasn’t Fired Amber Portwood From ‘Teen Mom OG,’ At Least Not Yet

What are they waiting for?

Amber Portwood is reportedly in jeopardy of being fired from her role on Teen Mom OG, but according to a new report, that hasn’t happened yet. In fact, the mother of two hasn’t even been threatened with the idea of MTV terminating her role on their long-running reality show.

MTV is “waiting to see how it plays out,” a source told Us Weekly on July 17, citing the current charges pending against Portwood.

Portwood was arrested on charges of felony domestic battery on July 5 after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and thrown behind bars at the Marion County Jail. A short time later, after it was revealed that Portwood had reportedly attacked Glennon with a machete as he held their young son, 14-month-old James, she was ordered to stay away from Glennon.

Also after the altercation, Glennon went to court and requested an emergency hearing for full custody of James.

Currently, Portwood and Glennon are “still not allowed to communicate,” the source explained, but “the situation seems to have calmed down a bit.”

Portwood and Glennon began dating in summer 2017 after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Then, just months later, the couple learned Portwood was expecting their first child during a trip to Hawaii that was filmed for a previous season of Teen Mom OG.

While Portwood and Glennon have both been on social media in the days since her arrest, neither party has addressed the current status of their relationship, or the drama that took place between them.

Although Portwood and Glennon’s relationship could be over for good, Portwood spoke highly of her son’s father just months ago. In fact, in May, Portwood told Us Weekly magazine that she would like to expand her family with Glennon in the future.

“If that happened, I wouldn’t be mad,” Portwood said at the time. “There are many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person.”

“I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him,” she added. “I might have another kid with him.”

Portwood then said that while she and Glennon weren’t engaged quite yet, she was hoping he would soon get down on one knee.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.