Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Insanely Perfect Curves In Sultry Bathing Suit Shot

Hailey Baldwin Bieber almost always looks completely flawless in the snaps she shares to her Instagram page, and that was certainly the situation with her latest post. The model was hyping a new bathing suit from her Sister collection, and her fans immediately went wild over this look.

Baldwin posted a photo to Instagram showing her wearing a striped one-piece bathing suit that is currently available via the Roxy swimwear line. Hailey helped to create the line and is modeling it alongside longboarding champion and co-creator, Kelia Moniz. They both clearly had the model’s fans drooling with this latest look.

Moniz is wearing a copper brown bikini from the Sister collection that showcases the athlete’s insane abs. Baldwin is standing next to her, leaning on a countertop as she gazes seriously toward the photographer.

Hailey is wearing a high-cut one-piece suit that shows off her curvy hips and the small tattoo she has there. The suit shows a bit of cleavage, and Baldwin’s position also serves to flaunt her flat tummy and slim waist.

The model has her blonde tresses wet and slicked back over her head, and she is wearing a neutral makeup palette that beautifully complements the colors of the bathing suit. Baldwin is also wearing a simple, subtle wedding band representing her marriage to husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey has 20.4 million people following her every move on Instagram, and this post featuring the Sister bathing suits was an immediate hit. In a mere 45 minutes of being live on Baldwin’s page, it had nearly 190,000 likes.

On Tuesday, Baldwin posted a throwback photo to her Instagram page that was simple but was also immediately popular among her followers. She didn’t include any context in the caption, but the photo pulled in nearly 475,000 likes in just 20 hours.

Hailey recently got somewhat emotional about hitting the first anniversary of her engagement to Justin. Bieber has hinted more than once that the couple might soon start having kids, but it seems they actually aren’t in a rush to take that step.

The Inquisitr recently noted that Baldwin and Bieber initially were talking about having a baby shortly after they got married. However, these days, it seems that Justin is content waiting for awhile as Hailey focuses on her red-hot career for a couple of years.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seemingly indicate that they’re on the same page and quite happy right now, despite having generated plenty of dramatic headlines early on in their relationship. Judging by this latest Instagram post of hers, life is great these days, with Hailey looking amazing and content.