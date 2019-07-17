Kailyn Lowry’s Bikini Pic Slammed: Fans Spot Safety Hazard With Sleeping Son Lux

Kailyn Lowry is receiving some backlash over on her social media. The Teen Mom 2 star has been keeping fans updated on her travels – the 27-year-old’s current Hawaii vacation has made headlines for being a joint trip with co-star Leah Messer. Both mothers brought along their kids for some fun in the sun.

Yesterday, Kailyn updated her Instagram — she posted a sweet snap of herself aboard a boat with son Lux. The picture was ticking boxes for showing Kailyn’s bikini body in a blue two-piece, but it also proved heartwarming for featuring Lux fast asleep on cushioned seating near the boat’s edge. Unfortunately for Kailyn, fans have zoomed right in on her son. They’ve been voicing their thoughts and concerns over Lux’s safety.

“Have a question why you don’t put your children’s life jacket in a [sic] is a rule,” one fan wrote.

The user used a boat emoji in a reply that shot up to be one of the most-liked comments.

“A lot of boat pics…never life jackets” another response reads.

This comment may well have pertained to a recent snap of Kailyn and her three sons at the edge of the ocean. While it showed no boat, Kailyn’s Monday Instagram update did come under fire for the same reason as today’s. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kailyn was slammed for not outfitting her children with life jackets.

Comments to Kailyn’s cute boat update weren’t exclusively slamming – many users came out to defend the star – but concerns appeared prominent.

“Looks like fun. I got a little worried, as a mother that the kids didn’t have life vests on though…,” one fan told the mother.

“It could go one of 2 ways yes, why aren’t the children wearing life jackets but then again those are their children that’s the way they do things maybe, we don’t know” another remark reads.

While many may feel that Kailyn’s outing showed a responsible mother enjoying a bonding moment with her son, it did seem that a sizeable number of the star’s fans were uncertain on how responsible she was being. Kailyn did clap back at one of her slammers earlier this week, but it looks like she’s stayed quiet over this storm.

When it comes to parenting, celebrities frequently find themselves under the microscope. Their every move is scrutinized, critiqued, and commented on. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian deleted a picture of her sleeping newborn son, Psalm West, following immense backlash – fans were concerned over alleged safety hazards in Psalm’s sleep setting. Kim later returned to the platform to deliver a picture of Psalm, which was well-received.

Kailyn may have worried her fans, but there’s no denying that this mother adores her kids.