Sarah Hyland Shares Adorable Photo Of Her In The Arms Of Wells Adams: ‘My Fiancé!’

It’s safe to assume that Sarah Hyland is super excited about her engagement to Wells Adams. On Wednesday after news broke of the couple’s engagement, the actress updated her Instagram account with an adorable photo in which she flashed her engagement ring while Adams wrapped his arm around her.

The couple were on on a sandy beach in their swimsuits. Hyland, 28, looked stunning in a tiny white bikini with ruffles while Adams, 35, wore blank swimming trunks. Hyland, who appeared to be makeup-free in the photo, glowed with joy. The Blind Date star held up her left hand showing off her ring as Adams held her close. The two couldn’t look more in love as they smiled from ear to ear.

In the photo’s caption, Hyland repeated, “My fiancé!” several times, as if she could hardly contain her emotion.

The Modern Family star has been dating the Bachelor in Paradise bartender since October of 2017, and Adams reportedly popped the question in a romantic beach setting on Tuesday.

Hyland’s stunning engagement ring is a oval solitaire that some jewelers have estimated that the ring cost Adams well over $100,00. Us Weekly reported that Superjeweler.com president Andrew Fox estimated the stone looked to be about 3 carats while James Schultz, founder of jamesallen.com, said the stone looked like it closer to 4 to 6 carats. Both estimated that the ring might have cost Adams around $200,000.

The two have a modern love story. Hyland said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018 that they met on Twitter.

“He slid into my DMs,” Hyland explained. However, Hyland was quick to explain that she had been following Adams on Twitter and had a crush on him since he appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

“We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute,'” she said.

“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” she said.

When asked to explain what she meant by “aggressve,” Hyland said that Adams had told her that the next time he was in L.A. he was going to take her out for drinks and tacos.

Loading...

And the rest, as they say, is history.

There are no reports on when the couple will marry.