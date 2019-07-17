Kate Gosselin’s Twins Mady & Cara Get Ready To Head To Separate Colleges In New York City

The 'Kate Plus 8' star will soon only have four of her kids living at home.

Kate Gosselin will soon have a lot less than eight in her Pennsylvania home. The Kate Plus Date star, who currently has custody of six of her eight kids while two sextuplet siblings live with her ex-husband, Jon, is getting ready to send her 18-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, off to college.

Now, with just weeks left until her nest becomes a bit emptier, Gosselin revealed that her eldest daughters will attend separate colleges in one of the family’s favorite cities.

In an interview with the Today show’s Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer last month, Mady and Cara Gosselin, who graduated from a private Pennsylvania high school in May, revealed they’re going to separate colleges this fall. The reality stars admitted it will the first time they’ve ever been away from each other, Hollywood Life notes.

Still, Gosselin insists her daughters are “excited” for the next chapter in their lives. According to Radar Online, Gosselin opened up about her daughters’ impending college plans in an interview with People, revealing that the twins are headed to different colleges in New York City this fall.

“They’re both so excited. “They agreed all along that they don’t want to go to the same school, because their ambitions are different.”

Gosselin admitted she has “mixed emotions” about her daughters heading to the Big Apple at the same time her “little kids”—15-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Hannah, and Collin—start high school.

“Within six days Mady has to be dropped off, Cara has to be dropped off, and the little kids begin their first day of high school. Keeping straight the deadlines and dates for two different schools is mind-blowing.”

Gosselin went on to reveal that the “best advice” she heard regarding dropping her kids off at college is not to feel “too obligated to stay” too long on move-in day. The Kate Plus 8 star noted that kids don’t really want their parents to hang around and that “eventually you have to be the one to drive away.”

Last year, Gosselin admitted she was “cherishing every moment” she had left with her twin daughters as she looked ahead to the “limited time” they had left at home before they leave for college, according to People.

In a previous segment on the family’s TLC reality show, Kate Plus 8, Gosselin admitted she had been dreading the day all eight of her kids leave home.

“It’s the day I have feared since they were born. To think that when the little kids are in college and my house is empty? I can’t fathom it.”

Fans of the family can still see Gosselin and her twins on Kate Plus Date. During a press tour for the TLC dating show, the mom of eight talked about her daughters as they get ready to head to college.

“As far as Mady and Cara, particularly… I think that they’re such good girls that I don’t have to keep after them,” Gosselin said, per E! News. “They’re self-driven. They have goals and dreams, and they’re just good kids.”

Gosselin also said she doesn’t “have to worry” about her girls going off to a new city because “they’re very wise,” and she didn’t rule out the possibility of a future spinoff reality series involving Mady and Cara going to college.

“That’s absolutely up to them,” Gosselin said. “I think it’s something Mady and Cara have discussed.”

As for how she’ll pay for college for eight kids, Gosselin previously told the Bethenny Frankel Show that the bulk of the money she made from Jon and Kate Plus 8 went into a college fund for her children.

Kate Plus Date airs on TLC.