Olivia Culpo Goes Naked Under Pink Satin Robe, Leans Right Into The Camera

Olivia Culpo appears to be embracing all things girly. The Sports Illustrated model recently featured on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram stories – the Poosh CEO appears to have sent Olivia some cute gifts. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seemed proud to showcase Olivia’s surprised reaction as she opened up her goodies in a very feminine-looking piece of footage.

Kourtney’s video showed Olivia opening up a bag containing a white bottle bearing the lifestyle brand’s logo.

“This is from Poosh,” Olivia said.

The 40-year-old reality star also appeared to have sent her pal a cute fluffy blanket.

This video was ticking boxes for more than just the merch, though. Olivia was wowing in a stylish pink robe in silky satins. The cleavage-flaunting bedroom attire wasn’t leaving much to the imagination, though. Culpo appeared nude under it – with the star kneeling down and leaning forward towards the camera, viewers were getting quite the display.

It’s always a classy deal with Olivia, though. This fashionista can rock the most daring of outfits and still top style files as one of the classiest celebrities around. Indeed, Olivia now comes as somewhat of a style icon. Her ultra-trendy looks now come chronicled in list form by Harper’s Bazaar.

Olivia featuring on Kourtney’s Instagram stories seems a smart marketing move from Kourtney. This budding entrepreneur will always have her famous sisters to rely on for social media support, but it looks like Kourtney has branched out beyond the inner circle that forms her world-famous family. Poosh has already featured supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. It looks like another high-profile model has joined EmRata.

Kourtney founded Poosh earlier this year. The star’s first full-blown business venture is named after her 7-year-old daughter Penelope. With plenty of fitness, style, health, and wellness advice alongside opportunities to shop collagen-based products, Poosh offers its female readers contemporary living content alongside regular input from Kourtney. The mother of three is known for embracing natural and healthy lifestyle choices – that, in itself, was mentioned by Kourtney in Poosh‘s mission statement.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

Olivia seems to have landed herself some neat goodies today. Fans wishing to get their hands on Poosh’s offerings should head to the company’s website.