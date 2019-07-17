Ashley Jacobs Says She’s ‘Too Blessed To Be Stressed’ On Instagram After ‘Southern Charm’ Return

Ashley Jacobs isn't concerned with the controversy surrounding her recent return.

Ashley Jacobs isn’t worried about how Southern Charm viewers, and her former co-stars, are taking her recent return to Southern Charm.

Days after she suddenly popped up during a cast outing in Charleston, South Carolina, Jacobs appeared on Instagram, where she told her fans and followers she was “too blessed to be stressed.”

On July 17, The Daily Dish shared a screenshot of Jacobs’ post, which featured the ex-girlfriend of Thomas Ravenel sporting a cute pink romper.

Just before her return was seen on Southern Charm Season 6, Jacobs shared a photo of herself and former star Landon Clements celebrating the Fourth of July together in Southern California. As fans may recall, Jacobs confirmed she was returning to California earlier this year after living temporarily in Charleston after her split from Ravenel.

Jacobs and Ravenel’s relationship was featured throughout the fifth season of Southern Charm but after filming wrapped and Ravenel was accused of numerous sexual assaults, the couple parted ways. While they prompted rumors of a potential reunion in the weeks that followed their breakup, it was ultimately confirmed that they were done for good by the end of the year.

Ravenel’s relationship with Jacobs wasn’t the best thing for his co-parenting relationship with Kathryn Dennis and during one particular scene, Jacobs took aim at Dennis and her parenting by labeling her an “egg donor.” Needless to say, the comment put off a number of their co-stars and by the end of the season, no one wanted anything to do with Jacobs.

At the end of last year, as the cast began filming Southern Charm Season 6, Jacobs spoke to People magazine about her thoughts on returning to the show.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did,” Jacobs told the magazine. “I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama.”

According to Jacobs, she was the villain of Season 5 but hoped to showcase a different side of herself during Season 6. She even said she would be willing to apologize to Denise for the things she said about her in the past.

Southern Charm Season 6 airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.