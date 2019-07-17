Ariana Grande Spreads Legs Open In Sultry New Instagram Photos

Ariana Grande has recently become one of the faces of Givenchy, and to the delight of fans, she has been sharing lots of gorgeous pictures of their latest photo shoot on her social media.

The pop star gifted her whopping 159 million Instagram followers with yet another series of pics from the shoot, which shows her wearing a super stylish outfit by the luxury fashion brand. In the stunning black-and-white photos, Ari is seen sitting on a wooden stool while rocking only a winter coat as a dress, paired with some black tights.

She added some inches to her petite figure with a pair of vertiginous open-toe heels, and completed the look with a fashionable waist bag that enhanced her slim physique even further. The singer styled her long brunette locks into her signature high ponytail, and rocked a few statement rings across her fingers. She also wore her usual thick black eyeliner, which brought even more attention to her hazelnut-colored eyes.

In the first snap, the 26-year-old is seen shyly hiding her face between her hands while spreading her legs open and resting her left foot on the stool. In the following one, she was candidly caught in the middle of a joyful laugh, presumably prompted by something funny either she or someone else on set said. On the third pic, Ariana worked her best modelling skills and gave the camera a super sultry glance while resting her hands on her legs and slightly parting her full lips.

Loading...

Her fans clearly approved of the new post, which garnered over one million likes and more than 10,000 comments in just one hour (at the time of writing). Many of her followers took to the comment section to express said approval, commenting both on her stunning looks and chic ensemble, as well as on the fact that she appeared to be beaming with bliss.

“You look so happy,” someone wrote, while another person said, “this whole photoshoot is so incredible.” Other fans commented praises such as, “YOU SO PERFECT,” “your smile is beamin,” and “givenchy kween looking her finest,” while one online user took the chance to thank the singer for what she did for them in a sweet message that read, “Excuse me Ari um, Thank u! U changed my life and in return I’ll follow u till end of my life and love u! I cant wait to see u! This tour gave me a reason to wake up!”

Ariana is currently taking a break from her successful sweetener tour after finish the U.S. leg of it.