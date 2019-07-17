Here’s What Jordyn Woods Reportedly Thinks About Kylie Jenner’s Lavish Girls’ Trip

Kylie Jenner has been flaunting her fabulous summer vacay, Jordyn Woods reacts.

This past week, Kylie Jenner has been flaunting her fabulous vacation all over social media. W Magazine reports the 21-year-old embarked on a lavish girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos. The vacay is in celebration of the billionaire’s new summer Kylie Skin collection. Kylie’s girl gang includes Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, her assistant Victoria Villarroel, and Sofia Richie. People noted the beauty mogul was forced to forge new friendships after losing her former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

“As sad as the Jordyn situation has been for Kylie, she has also been forced to make new friendships,” an exclusive source told the magazine. “Some of the girls on her trip, used to be more like acquaintances, but they are now great friends.”

After Jordyn reportedly kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kylie took a step back to evaluate her friendships. She allegedly decided it was in her best interests to have numerous friends, instead of just relying on one person.

The young women have spent their extravagant vacation lounging on shoreline, sipping pink smoothies, and posting bikini pics on Instagram.

As fans expected, Jordyn was excluded from the trip.

Despite the blow, Jordyn is reportedly unbothered by the lack of invite, reports Page Six. The social media star has seemingly moved on from the messy cheating scandal. Instead of dwelling on the uncomfortable situation, the 21-year-old is focusing on numerous business ventures and acting opportunities.

“This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives,” an insider confirmed.

The source went onto explain Jordyn is open to a relationship with Kylie. However, she understands if her former best friend and housemate does not want a relationship.

“Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back… If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, okay,” the source explained.

According to Elle Magazine, as of June, the pair was working on mending their fractured friendship. Sources claim the childhood friends have been in contact, with the occasional text messages. Kylie reportedly no longer trusts Jordyn but does not want to completely cut Jordyn out of her life.

To see more of Kylie and her new group of friends, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.