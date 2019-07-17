Draya Michele Flaunts Her Insane Hourglass Figure, ‘Basketball Wives’ Alum’s Fans Go Wild Over Her Curves

Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele loves to flaunt her insane figure and her latest post is setting Instagram on fire. Her fans are used to seeing her rocking skimpy bikinis or flashy evening wear, but this time, she showcased her curves in something a little different.

On Wednesday, Draya shared a brunch picture via her Instagram page. According to the location tag, this stunning shot came from Paraiso Careyes, an incredibly gorgeous spot in Mexico. Michele is standing next to an outdoor table set for a crowd with the stunning landscape of the area behind her.

Michele noted that this was a Revolve outfit and she knocked it out of the park with this sexy ensemble. Draya is frequently seen in Revolve pieces, as she is an ambassador for the brand that has become quite popular among Instagram influencers.

It appears that Draya is wearing the Majorelle Collection Donatella Top from Revolve which features a sexy one-shoulder style and ruching to add a bit of sizzling-hot detailing to the look.

Michele paired the Donatella top with the Revolve Ayesha Midi Skirt. The green-and-ivory striped skirt features a handkerchief hem and tiered ruffles with a side button closure. The clothing combination tightly hugged Draya’s hourglass figure and was the perfect ensemble for showing off her flat tummy and insanely slim waist.

The former Basketball Wives vixen wore strappy sandals and had her dark hair piled up atop her head with a few wispy tendrils highlighting her face on both sides. Michele wore a pair of glasses that appear to be from the brand my my my and she wore a few subtle pieces of jewelry to complete the look.

Draya also shared a few glimpses of this knockout ensemble via her Instagram Stories. Michele noted that she was loving this outfit and she gave a little spin to show it off from the back. The skirt proved to be the perfect piece to flaunt her curvy booty and this Revolve combination was a definite hit.

Michele has 7.5 million Instagram followers and this look immediately went viral. Within just the first two hours that the post was up on Draya’s page, more than 161,000 fans showed their love for it. Almost 2,000 followers commented in that same time period, with many noting that she looked gorgeous and could pull off any look.

Draya Michele left the show Basketball Wives behind her a while ago and it certainly appears that she is living her best life these days. Her Instagram posts almost always drive her followers wild and this new one is clearly no exception.