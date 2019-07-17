Farrah Abraham Flashes Toned Abs In Crop Top

Farrah Abraham has been working on her fitness during her time in Los Angeles.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah was photographed by the paparazzi on Tuesday as she went out for a jog in L.A., and showed off her famous curves in the process.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen rocking a white cropped hooded sweatshirt with black print on it that allowed fans to get a peek at her flat tummy and extremely toned abs.

Abraham also donned matching white and black high-waisted shorts that flaunted the reality star’s long, lean legs. Farrah completed her ensemble with a pair long black and white socks and some black sneakers.

The ex-MTV personality has her long, sandy blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head as her strands are styled in loose waves that hang down her back.

Farrah also wears a full face of makeup in the photos, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Abraham also adds a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color to complete her glam look as she gets her workout in with a big smile on her face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about her health and fitness, and what workouts she likes to do to stay toned.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Abraham continued.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Abraham added of her exercise routine.

As fans know, Farrah is not shy about showing off her body. She often takes to her Instagram account to show off bikini photos, nude photo shoots, and as even released a sex tape in the past.

Fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham’s life as a single, working mother to her daughter, Sophia, by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.