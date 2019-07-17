Bella Thorne’s Boyfriend Supports Bella Amidst Nude Leak Scandal

About a month ago, Bella Thorne revealed she was dealing with a situation of blackmail. Someone had apparently hacked her files and was using the photos that they found in those files against her. Not only that, but Bella ended up posting the photos so that she was able to keep full control of what gets out about her. During this time, Bella has had to turn to her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, and he’s been handling it surprisingly well sources say.

According to Hollywood Life, Ben is in awe of how Bella has been handling the whole blackmail situation. Bella was forced to stand up for herself, and a source close to Bella said he loves how she did it.

To shut down the blackmailer and stand up for what she wanted, Bella ended up posting the photos they were threatening her with. That way, they wouldn’t be able to threaten her anymore. In addition to standing up for herself by doing this, it was really standing up for all of women’s rights everywhere.

“Ben has really been supporting Bella since the nude photo controversy and has been right by her side. He was really proud of her for standing up for herself and for women’s rights in general.”

As for the situation itself, understandably so, Ben is shocked that anyone would do this in the first place. The source said that Ben thinks that person is “disrespectful” and he “was disgusted that someone would invade her privacy like that.”

Hollywood Life says that Bella is just happy that she and Ben were able to get past the traumatizing situation they were put in. She’s also happy that the event brought them closer together in their relationship and made them bond even more than before.

Bella originally revealed all this happened on Twitter in an emotional tweet about how she was ready to take her life back and how she wanted to be in control of her life.

Not only did she decide to post the photos that they were threatening to show, but she also posted all the texts she got so that everyone could see exactly what was happening. If the photos got out, Bella said she wanted it to be on her own terms.

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” she wrote in the tweet revealing what had happened.