Bella Hadid’s New Unrecognizable Red Bob Haircut Has Fans Comparing Her To An Alien From Area 51

Bella Hadid looks a far cry from her normal self in her newest set of Instagram photos.

While the model is known to use social media and her platform to share photos from modeling gigs and magazine spreads, she also wows fans with plenty of other photos — including ones in costume. In the most recent image that was shared for her 25 million-plus fans, Hadid shared two stunning but unrecognizable photos from what she calls character #777.

In the first photo in the series or two, Hadid appears to snap a selfie while backstage in a dressing room. The model is wearing a face full of makeup including foundation that makes her complexion look like that of a porcelain doll. Along with a rosy red cheeks, eyeliner on the top and bottom of her eyes, and subtle matte lipstick, Bella ditches her normally styled long, dark locks for a red bob with bangs.

The second photo in the series of two is very similar to the first only this time, the supermodel poses at a slightly different angle. And since the unrecognizable images went live on her account, they’ve earned Hadid plenty of attention from her fans with over 295,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. While some followers commented on the images to let Hadid know that she looks great, countless others commented on the image to let Hadid know that she doesn’t even look like herself. A few others compared her to an alien from area 51.

“My favorite alien from Area 51,” one follower commented on the post.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING BELS,” another fan raved.

“YOU GOT ME SHOCKED WOW YOU LOOK AMAZING,” another fan raved with a series of emoji.

And when Bella is not busy posing in character for a photo, she’s definitely keeping busy by posing in other sorts of sexy ensembles. As The Inquisitr shared last month, Hadid set pulses racing while posing on a bed. In the stunning shot, the brunette beauty sits down, rocking a tiny, black sequined dress that dips well into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The curve-hugging ensemble features a halter-neck top and clings to Bella’s body, hugging every single curve. Hadid is also rocking a face full of makeup in the gorgeous shot while she wears her long locks slicked back in a ponytail and curled.

The sexy post earned her plenty of attention from Instagram once again, this time amassing over 5,000 comments and 627,000 likes. No matter what she does, Bella always looks incredible.