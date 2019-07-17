Iggy Azalea And Peppa Pig Are ‘Beefing’

A new celebrity feud has hit Twitter. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and British porker Peppa Pig are beefing.

Azalea is set to release her upcoming album In My Defence on Friday, July 19. The “Fancy” singer had been promoting the record and counting down to its release on social media.

According to Buzzfeed, the showdown started when Azalea shaded Peppa on Tuesday when she noticed the pig had a streaming release the same day.

“It’s over for me now,” Azalea tweeted in regards to Peppa’s My First Album‘s release date.

Peppa responded in kind on Twitter quoting the singer’s hit song.

“Peppa’s so fancy, you already know,” the cartoon pig said with a gif of her posing in front of a mirror with a crown.

The heat was on when Azalea answered.

“Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special peppa.”

Peppa hasn’t responded to the jab yet or commented on whether a collaboration between the two will happen.

Azalea’s album features the two singles “Sally Walker” and “Started,” along with ten other new tracks.

Azalea previously tweeted out the new album’s cover.

“It’s a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth,” she wrote about the album’s art.

Peppa’s album, meanwhile, features 16 songs including “Bing Bong Zoo” and “Jumping in Muddy Puddles.” The album commemorates the British kids TV show’s 15th anniversary.

Loading...

Last week, Azalea also announced two one-off shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

“If you are not tryna melt the foundation of [sic] your face. If you are not tryna scream the words till you have no voice,” the singer tweeted. “If you are not tryna leave looking like you got jumped. Do not. And I repeat. Do not stand in the first 10 rows at the shows cause it ain’t for you!!!”

When fans responded suggesting a “Twerk pit,” Azalea replied saying she would create one and it would be like a friendly mosh pit. While fans thought she was kidding around, Azalea later tweeted that these shows would have a yellow circle on the floor and that space would be reserved for not only twerking but also for any and all kinds of dancing.

The upcoming New York City show will be held at Bowery Ballroom on July 24 with special guest Silky Ganache. The Los Angeles show will take place at The Fonda Theater on July 19 with special guest Vanessa Vanjie.

The singer also has two shows in Germany scheduled for September.