‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King’s Reaction To Sister Joey’s Emmy Nomination Is ‘Sister Goals’

Yesterday The Young and the Restless star Hunter King, 25, had a lot to celebrate when her sister Joey King, 19, received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. The younger King earned the nod for her work as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s The Act.

Upon learning she’d gotten the nomination, Joey tweeted, “I cannot believe this is happening. I’ve just been nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock.”

Hunter quickly Facetimed her sister to share the joy. The Summer Newman actress shared a video of herself and her sister celebrating the news with a caption about how even proud does not describe the way she felt about learning that Joey received the nod.

Joey responded to her sister’s Instagram post writing, “I’m so lucky you’re my sister.”

Hunter replied, “@joeyking you’re crazy. I’m the lucky one.”

Several of the Y&R star’s co-workers also chimed in to congratulate Joey on her big honor. Loren Lott (Ana) noted that the sisters’ excitement made her emotional while Melissa Ordway (Abby) chimed in with a yes! Camryn Grimes (Mariah) gave a heartfelt congratulations with Sasha Calle (Lola), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), and Eileen Davidson (Ashley) left comments too.

Hunter’s followers also left comments of congratulations noting that the video of the two sisters is “#sistergoals.”

Hunter and Joey recently starred together in the CBS Primetime show Life In Pieces, which wasn’t renewed after season 4. At one point, Hunter pointed out that it barely felt like work when she got to do it with Joey.

Loading...

Joey is nominated alongside, Amy Adams, Sharp Objects, her The Act co-star Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora, Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us, Niecy Nash, When They See Us, and Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon.

Joey often appears on Hunter’s social media, and the Y&R star’s followers get to see the close relationship these sisters share. Joey began her acting career in 2006 as Emily on The Suite Life of Zach & Cody, and since then, she has dozens of acting credits to her name. As for Hunter, her career began under the name Haley King in 2001 with a role in A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Since 2012, Hunter has portrayed Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) granddaughter, Summer, who is the daughter of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Congratulations to Joey King and her family on her huge Emmy nomination. It will be interesting to see who wins the category at the Primetime Emmys, which air on September 14 at 8 p.m. EDT.