Jennifer Lopez Hopes She Can Make It To The Altar With Alex Rodriguez Without This Happening

Jennifer Lopez just admitted that she hopes she can make it to the altar with her fiance, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez without this embarrassing thing happening.

Lopez said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is hoping both herself and Rodriguez do not “pass out” at the altar. She quipped, “I don’t know, I hope that both of us are just standing up straight and don’t faint.”

She also revealed that she is in no rush to move forward into married life although she clearly intends to spend forever with Rodriguez and continue to grow their life as a couple and maintain their blended families. Lopez has two children, twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez shares custody of his kids with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez, Natasha, and Ella.

“I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so, you know, we are taking it slowly,” she said of planning the couple’s wedding. “There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

The multi-talented performer also explained that although she is looking at wedding planning with a more serious eye now that they are engaged, she doesn’t really have time to plan a full-out event at this period in her life, because she is busy working.

While Lopez has settled into a comfortable co-parenting agreement with ex-Anthony, Rodriguez is still in the middle of a child support battle with his ex-Cynthia.

The former pro-baseball superstar requested that the amount of child support he pays monthly to Cynthia be reduced because he is no longer making $30M a year reported Page Six. When A-Rod was still a pro ballplayer, the news outlet reported he paid Cynthia about $115,000 per month tax-free for the children. He reportedly wants that number reduced to $20,000 a month for his daughters, which includes their school tuition, It was reported that Cynthia is asking for $50K a month.

It was in November 2018 that mediation between the couple hit a snag when Lopez reportedly was present at the couple’s meeting regarding the reduction in child support. Cynthia calls her once calm co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband “unsettling” since he and Lopez became a couple. She said to The New York Post, “Alex and I have worked well trying to create a stable environment for our daughters and there has never been an issue. Until now.”

Lopez celebrated a milestone on July 15 when she hit number one song with her collaboration with rapper French Montana titled “Medicine,” now the top tune on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. This is the singer’s 17th number one song.