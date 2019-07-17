Lisa Vanderpump Reveals The Whereabouts Of Lucy On Twitter After Puppy Gate Drama

Dorit Kemsley adopted Lucy from Vanderpump Dogs in 2018.

Lisa Vanderpump is happy to report that Dorit Kemsley’s former dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, is in a loving home months after Kemsley decided to give her away.

After fans watched for months as the cast bickered over who was behind a Radar Online story about Kemsley supposedly abandoning the animal, Vanderpump took to her Twitter page on July 17 after Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion to offer an update about the dog.

“Lucy was born at our shelter and is now in a very loving happy home, thank you for your concern,” she told a fan who questioned the training Lucy received, or didn’t receive, at Vanderpump Dogs.

According to the fan, there was a reason why so many people brought Lucy into their homes but failed to keep her. He then mentioned the fact that the animal was biting Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their two kids, Phoenix and Jagger.

As fans saw on the show, Kemsley chose to give the animal, the second one she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, to another woman but because that woman experienced a family emergency and was no longer able to keep the animal, Lucy was ultimately given to another person, who later took her to an animal shelter.

Vanderpump was accused of being the one who leaked the story about Kemsley and the dog to Radar Online and the drama surrounding the issue was deemed “Puppy Gate.” However, Vanderpump denied having leaked the story and even took a lie detector test in hopes of proving she had nothing to do with it.

Loading...

Vanderpump did pass the test but her co-stars remained suspicious and claimed the story included details only she or someone very close to her would know.

Following the story leaking claims against her, Vanderpump announced, just one day before production was set to take place on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, that she would not be returning to the show for Season 10. She also confirmed she would not be participating in the taping of the reunion special.

“It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she told Us Weekly while attending the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood.