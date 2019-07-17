Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Matt Fiddes Reveals The Business Advice He Received From The King Of Pop

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes, who has been vocal in his support of the late singer in the face of accusations of sexual assault after his death and critical of the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary, recently gave an interview with SmallBusiness. During the interview, Fiddes revealed the advice Jackson gave him during his time as the star’s bodyguard and how it helped him franchise his business, Matt Fiddes Martial Arts, a global network of schools.

“Michael was a big believer in goal setting,” he said. “I had about five schools at the time I met him and I didn’t think I could take it any further. He taught me how franchising works.”

Fiddes said that both Jackson and Uri Geller were business mentors to him, adding that Uri taught him the benefits of property investment.

The 40-year-old martial arts trainer also revealed how he first met Jackson.

“I met MJ through my best friend, Uri Geller. He introduced me to Michael when I was 18 years old,” he said.

Fiddes also used the interview to touch on the effect Leaving Neverland has had on his personal life and business.

“None of his inner circle was expecting that documentary, to be honest,” he said, adding that the crew was expecting a celebration of Jackson’s career on his 10th anniversary, not a defamatory documentary.

“It’s not affected my brand or business — I receive thousands of supportive messages. Michael wanted to keep his life a mystery and play the media game.”

How Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, became a business mentor to his former bodyguard and martial arts entrepreneur Matt Fiddes. https://t.co/eZfOK26GlU @MattFiddesUK pic.twitter.com/jfCsk5hMX0 — Small Business (@smallbusinessuk) July 17, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fiddes claims that the upcoming documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, will “ruin” the career of Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed. He also claims that Jackson could never have been left alone with children at Neverland Ranch due to the 100 security guards and 150 staff that regularly traveled with him.

Loading...

In response to Fiddes, Reed claims that he did all of the necessary research to ensure that Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s claims were valid. He says he listened to days of interview and did 18 months of research to try and poke holes in Robson and Safechuck’s accounts of sexual abuse.

Along with Fiddes, the Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca and Howard Weitzman, claim that Leaving Neverland is a sham and suggest that Reed had no interest in listening to anyone but Robson and Safechuck.

“No other side is presented,” Branca said.

Weitzman agreed and said that the movie did not offer a fair or balanced look at the sexual assault accusations against Jackson.