Victoria Justice Sizzles In Neon Yellow Bikini For New Instagram Snapshot

Victoria Justice is back in her hometown of Hollywood, Florida, and she is more than excited to soak up as much sun as possible, if her Instagram posts are any indication. Earlier this week, the American actress took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she rocks a cute swimsuit as she tries to defy the sweltering temperatures of her home state.

In the photo, the former Zoey 101 star is seen posing in front of a yellow and orange building as she dons a tiny neon yellow bikini that consists of straight top featuring a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her cleavage front and center. The 26-year-old actress teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame and is seen underneath the sheer neon shorts that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs exposed. In addition, Justice is wearing a matching jacket over her outfit, which she left unzipped at the front, leaving her bikini on full display, and off her left shoulder, adding extra spiciness to the shot.

The Summer Night star accessorized her look with a pair of round sunglass that appears to be by Ray-Ban to help protect her eyes from the glaring Florida sun.

Justice is wearing her brunette hair in a casual middle part and pulled back into a ponytail that keeps her tresses off her shoulders. The actress is looking down at the ground with her lips slightly parted, as if the photo had been captured spontaneously with her posing for it. She is seen taking her right hand to her temple, as if smoothing down her hair. While it is hard to see exactly, Justice appears to be wearing little to no makeup, choosing to embrace a more natural look.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Justice shared with her 17 million-plus Instagram followers — garnered more than 578,000 likes and upwards of 2,300 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the actress took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and compliment her look.

“Omggg I Just saw you! me and my friend didn’t think it was youuu WE LOVE YOU [double heart emoji] ahhhh!!!” one user raved.

“You’re so cute!!! Love this and youuuu,” another fan chimed in.

“[F]luroscent Goddess,” a third fan added.