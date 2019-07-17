Carrie Underwood Wows In Tight Black Bikini, Instagram Can’t Get Over Her Post-Baby Body

Carrie Underwood’s post-baby body is making headlines – the 36-year-old welcomed her second son Jacob in January of this year. It looks like Carrie and her pinged-back frame are getting noticed by the singer’s Instagram followers. An update from the American Idol winner has sent fans the star in an array of wowing looks – while some included pastel-colored athleisurewear from Carrie’s apparel line, one threw out the mother of two in a sexy bikini.

Carrie’s Instagram update came as a collage of four pictures celebrating a Calia by Carrie event in The Hamptons. The singer’s trendy sportswear brand appeared to have picked a summery and flower-filled setting to celebrate its guest-filled bash. The post showed models enjoying outdoor yoga and posing for a group snapshot, alongside sending fans a picture of Carrie speaking at what appeared to be a press opportunity. The far left of Carrie’s collage showcased her killer bikini body.

Carrie had posed in a tight black two-piece with a cute wraparound skirt. The semi-sheer cover layer wasn’t hiding this star’s sensational curves, though. Carrie had her muscular pins and abs on full show – likewise, her gym-honed arms and sculpted shoulders. This star comes with strength galore, although her workouts haven’t completely taken over her womanly assets. The star’s bust and shapely waist were manifesting as much as her muscles. Carrie was also rocking a sensational summer tan.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“You just had a BABY!! What the what?!” one fan wrote.

“Stunning in every way! Calia is the BEST EVER….so cute/effective Your hard work shows!!” was another comment.

Carrie does, indeed, appear to have been working hard since welcoming her baby. The star regularly shares her gym sweat sessions to Instagram alongside the active outdoor activities that keep her moving. Just recently, Carrie took to the platform with a collage of snaps showing a horseback riding outing with husband Mike Fisher.

Fan comments to Carrie’s update today weren’t exclusively dedicated to the star’s wowing body, but there’s no denying Carrie was getting noticed.

“Lord Have Mercy! Your body is ART!!! You put on the Best concerts too!!! I’m a huge fan!!!!” one user wrote.

Carrie’s concerts have been making major headlines this year. Alongside her Cry Pretty tour appearances, Carrie has also featured at U.K. music festival Glastonbury. Clearly, this sensation is living proof of just how well an audition in front of Simon Cowell can go. Carrie was crowned winner of reality series American Idol back in 2005.