How Much Did Wells Adams Pay For Sarah Hyland’s Engagement Ring? Details On ‘Modern Family’ Star’s Huge Rock

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' bartender did very well when he went shopping for a crazy-expensive ring for his famous girlfriend.

Wells Adams did well when it came to picking out an engagement ring for his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Hyland. The Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite and resident Bachelor Nation bartender popped the question to the Modern Family star on a romantic beach, with wine and a dazzling diamond ring, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Fans and famous friends congratulated the ABC lovebirds on social media, with many zeroing in on the stunning diamond engagement ring Hyland flashed in photos posted by the pair.

Experts estimate Hyland’s ring cost a fortune. Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and merchandising for Brilliant Earth told Page Six the cost of the massive ring easily clocks in at six figures.

“Sarah’s elegant and timelessly classic ring appears to feature an estimated 5-carat oval diamond in a delicate solitaire or diamond-accented setting,” Money said. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring at approximately [between] $100,000 and $150,000.”

But Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand estimated the ring could be worth up to $200,000.

E! News reports that Hyland’s engagement ring was designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The entertainment site’s diamond expert, Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, also agreed that the gorgeous diamond set in a delicate gold solitaire setting could be valued at the higher end of the $100K range.

“Sarah’s ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity. On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000.”

Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News, “It’s all about the oval” with Sarah Hyland’s show-stopping engagement ring.

While Sarah Hyland is a wealthy Hollywood star, her reality TV boyfriend turned podcast host has made it clear that he carries his own financial weight in the couple’s relationship. During a segment on the Your Favorite Things podcast in January, Adams fired back at rival radio hosts who claimed Hyland would someday have to buy her own engagement ring, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account, OK?”

Wells Adams wasn't lying. And we're obsessing with his $200k engagement ring for Sarah Hyland. https://t.co/oYFraNYxGw pic.twitter.com/pxuBYH8QV1 — E! News (@enews) July 17, 2019

Adams later told co-host Brandi Cyrus that his biggest “pet peeve” is when people assume “Sarah pays for everything.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who has been in a relationship with the Modern Family actress since late 2017, was responding to iHeart radio host Bobby Bones’ sidekicks, Lunchbox and Amy Brown, after they speculated about his financial status on their show. During a segment on the Bobby Bones Show earlier this year, Lunchbox reportedly poked fun about Adams’ move from Nashville to live with Hyland in California, joking that the Bachelor Nation star went from “a little one-bedroom apartment here in Nashville and now he’s living in a mansion with a multimillionaire.”

Adams fired back to let the ill-informed radio hosts that he did not live in a one-bedroom apartment in Nashville and actually owned a two-bedroom house in East Nashville before he moved to California with Hyland.

“At the end of the deal, I had two houses in Nashville!” Adams said. “It’s all about money to them. It had to be the apartment that I lived in, not the house that I owned. …Or like, I can’t afford the ring. But if I’ve learned anything throughout my career it’s that success in life has very little to do with your bank account.”