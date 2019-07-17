Wendy Williams Demands Kim Kardashian To Help Release A$AP Rocky From Swedish Prison

Wendy Williams thinks the reality TV star can save A$AP Rocky.

Wendy Williams is one of many celebrities who demand rapper, A$AP Rocky, to be released from a Swedish prison, reports Hollywood Life.

The New York rapper was arrested and has been under investigation by Swedish police for over two weeks. According to Pitchfork, the rapper, who’s given name is Rakim Mayers, may be facing up to six years in prison after an alleged assault. The rapper was in Sweden to headline Smash x Stadion, a hip-hop festival. On June 30, two men allegedly followed the rapper and a fight broke out. After a video was posted on Instagram of the altercation, A$AP Rocky turned himself into the police. He has been held in a detention center after being ruled as a flight risk. The rapper attempted to appeal his detention. A$AP Rocky’s lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, revealed the Swedish Supreme Court rejected his client’s appeal.

A$AP Ferg, member of the A$AP Mob, claims his friend is “locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges.”

A U.S. State Department spokesperson stated he believes the arrest is concerning.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams, 54, asserts the only way to get the rapper out of prison is to incite the help of Kim Kardashian, 38.

On her July 17 show, Wendy made a public plea for her friends Kris Jenner, 63, and Kanye West, 42 to ask Kim to help free A$AP Rocky. The host insists the reality star, who is a criminal justice advocate, can discuss the rapper’s situation with President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think [Kim] should be the main person, but get in touch with a law firm,” the 54-year-old told her audience. “Or, she needs to go to the white house and try to figure something out.. and Kanye [West], please ask your wife to make this happen. Kim, if you’re watching, Kris call Kim! I think she should get involved with this.”

Wendy may be correcting in believing the beauty mogul can help A$AP Rocky get back his freedom. Kim has released 17 inmates from federal prison, reported CBS News. Hollywood Life notes the 38-year-old first began advocating for prison reform in 2018. In June of that year, she lobbied for Alice Johnson’s case and President Trump eventually commuted the grandmother’s sentence.

Kim plans on becoming a lawyer. While Kim does not have a college degree, she has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. The reality star hopes to take her bar exam in 2022.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” the mom-of-four explained to Vogue.