‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Billy Asks Phyllis For A Favor

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 17 brings a revelation from Phyllis — she’s using Adam to make things right. Plus, Jill notices Billy isn’t doing well, Cane and Traci celebrate in New York, and Michael confronts Kevin about his plans for Adam.

At Crimson Lights, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Adam (Mark Grossman) moved the custody hearing up. While Nick worried about the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) video from last year, Michael felt confident that they will win the case. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up, and Nick confronted her about working with Adam. She revealed that she’ll be living in the penthouse at the new Dark Horse building, and Nick told Phyllis she’ll still be all alone.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s penthouse, Adam gives Kevin (Greg Rikaart) an envelop to hand to the judge presiding over the custody hearing. Kevin tried to refuse, but Adam reminded Kevin that he knows where Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) lives. Kevin took the envelope, called Chloe to ensure she understood the plan, and then he photographed the contents of the envelope while making plans to move. Michael showed up and questioned Kevin about what he is doing, but Kevin told his brother that Adam crossed a line and he’ll take him down.

Earlier at the Chancellor estate, Jill (Jess Walton) found Billy (Jason Thompson) holding Delia’s doll. Jill reminded Billy that Delia would want him to be happy. When Billy left, he also saw “daddy” written on a side table. Later at the park, Billy ran into Phyllis, and he confronted her about crashing his and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) recommitment ceremony with Adam. Phyllis told Billy that she’s using Adam to make things right again, and Billy encouraged her to hurry before Adam ruins more lives.

Loading...

At Dark Horse, Phyllis gave Adam some unwanted advice — back off of the custody case with Nick. Adam accused Phyllis of still being in love with Nick, but she told him that parents do whatever is best for their children. Since Nick is the only father Christian has ever known, Phyllis said that Adam shouldn’t tear him away from that. Adam disagreed. Later at Society, Adam ran into Nick, and Nick also advised him to back off, but of course, Adam refused.

Finally, in New York, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Traci (Beth Maitland) dressed as Flynn and Velma to go to a costume party celebrating Traci’s novel. After the party, Cane told Traci she is fantastic, and she teared up.