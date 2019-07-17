Reality Steve Teases A Romantic Reunion For ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Could Be On The Horizon After All

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around about what will happen as Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette wraps up over the next couple of weeks. Spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve have revealed that Hannah and her final rose pick have faced some major struggles in their relationship since filming wrapped in early May. However, now he suggests that there might still be a glimmer of hope for the pair.

The last that viewers saw on-screen, Hannah had eliminated Luke Parker and had wrapped up her overnight dates with Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber. The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that there is quite a bit more drama on the way and the season will wrap up with a two-night finale airing on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30.

Warning! Major The Bachelorette spoilers ahead!

Unfortunately, as The Inquisitr has detailed, Reality Steve has revealed that recent headlines about Hannah’s apparent final rose pick have taken a toll on their supposed engagement. Sadly, The Bachelorette spoilers have signaled that the engagement is currently off and the relationship is over.

Is it really over for good though?

In his new blog post, Reality Steve suggests that it wouldn’t necessarily be a total shocker if the pair decided to give things another go when they face one another again during the live After the Final Rose special. He doesn’t say that he has heard that’s definitely happening, but he now suggests that it is possible.

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Hannah picks Jed over Tyler at the final rose ceremony and gets engaged to him. However, once allegations from his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens emerged, Hannah allegedly ended her engagement with Jed in front of ABC’s cameras.

Fans immediately started rooting for Hannah to reunite with her runner-up Tyler. The Inquisitr has shared that according to Reality Steve, it doesn’t seem that Hannah and Tyler are headed in that direction.

Now, in response to some reader emails, Reality Steve acknowledges that he doesn’t think it’s completely impossible to think that Hannah might end up giving Jed another chance.

“There’s more of a chance of her trying to work it out with Jed than her getting with Tyler or Peter or anything like that.”

All eyes will be on Jed when the ATFR airs to see how he navigates all of this. One reader asked Reality Steve if he thought Jed might try to make a grand gesture of some nature to try to win Hannah back.

“I think there’s a good chance we see that. I doubt the guy would admit his faults and just be gone. I could see him attempting that. It falls on Hannah now and if she would want to at least try.”

The life ATFR, which will air on Tuesday, July 30, is likely to contain some surprising moments. Of course, at this point, Reality Steve doesn’t know for certain what will go down. It is expected that Hannah will talk with Peter, Tyler, and Jed, in some order, and fans will be anxious to see how each conversation goes.

Fans will probably continue to hope that the After the Final Rose brings the possibility of a reunion between Hannah and Tyler, despite Reality Steve saying that it doesn’t sound like it’s happening. How will viewers react if Hannah decides to give Jed another chance? Would she really be willing to do that?

Hannah Brown will surely have a lot to say once she can start speaking openly about how this season ends. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that these last couple of weeks will be pretty wild and viewers will be anxious to see her at the ATFR with Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron.