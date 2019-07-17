American Model Rocky Barnes Sizzles In Itty Bitty Black Bikini

Rocky Barnes spent a few days soaking up as much of the Florida sun as she possibly could in Miami, and she made sure to keep her legion of Instagram fans up to date on how her trip was going. On Tuesday, the American bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself splashing around in the ocean in an elegant swimsuit that puts her fit physique on full display.

In the photo, the 33-year-old social media model and influencer is posing in the waters of South Beach — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a black two-piece bikini that consists of bandeau top that features a circular transparent connector in the middle. The top also boasts two similar straps that wraps around her torso, meeting at the front with the same connectors in her stomach region.

The combination of the straps and bra create three cutouts on her body that give the piece a sophisticated quality. The model teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits slightly high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her slender figure while highlighting her toned abs and wide hips. According to the tag she included with her photo, the swimsuit is Reina Olga Beachwear.

In the snapshot, Barnes is resting both of her hands on her shoulders, showcasing the jewelry she is wearing on her fingers and necklace, which are courtesy of Bychari, as she indicated via another tag. Barnes is wearing her brunette hair and signature bangs down as some of it flies onto her face with the wind, partially covering her eyes. She is looking at the camera straight-on with intent eyes and lips slightly parted.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Barnes shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 13,000 likes and upwards of 145 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and influencer took to the comments section to praise her look and share their admiration for her.

“Love that swimsuit! U look amazing,” one user raved, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the message.

“Loving this bikini,” another one chimed in, also including a pink heart with the comment.

Loading...

“Now that is a perfect models body x,” a third fan added.

For the past several days, Barnes has been sharing snippets from her time in Miami. Those wishing to keep up with her daily life can do so via her Instagram page.