Donald Trump Impeachment Resolution Will Receive Vote In U.S. House Of Representatives

The House will also vote on holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Contempt.

The House of Representatives will vote on impeaching Donald Trump on Wednesday, the third such vote, and the first since Democrats took over control of the House of Representatives in 2017.

As NBC News reports, the impeachment effort, led by Democrat Texas Representative Al Green, could go one of three ways. The House could vote to send it to a committee for further discussion; it could be “tabled,” effectively killing it; or it could be voted on, as-is, by the full House of Representatives. In the third instance, a majority “Yes” vote would mean that Donald Trump has officially been impeached.

As reported on Tuesday by The Inquisitr, Green had said that he intended to force a vote on impeachment, bypassing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has consistently refused to schedule votes on impeachment. That vote was expected to take place next week, but on Tuesday, Green forced the House’s hand by reading articles of impeachment aloud on the House floor, effectively forcing Congress to take action.

It would be the third time Green has led an effort to impeach Trump. The first two efforts failed to get a majority vote. However, this will be the first time the issue will have been considered by the now-Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

NEW: Pro-impeachment Dems wary of Al Green forcing floor vote https://t.co/b21fCGvvH0 pic.twitter.com/OFckbqNxSn — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

Green, in advocating for impeachment this time around, said that this effort is the result of Trump’s tweets over the weekend in which he told four freshmen Democrat Congresswomen — – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — to go back to their “broken and crime-infested countries.” Omar was born in Somalia, while the other three were all born in the United States.

“The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator. To say that Donald John Trump is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States is an understatement,” Green said.

Impeachment is the first step in a multi-step process. If the House votes to impeach, by a simple majority, then the matter would go to the Senate, where Trump would face a trial. Then, the Senate would have to vote by a two-thirds majority in order for Trump to be removed from office.

If Trump is impeached, he would be only the third President in 230 years of American history to be impeached. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were also impeached, but neither man was subsequently removed from office, and both went on to complete their terms.