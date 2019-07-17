Kylie Jenner And Stassie Karanikolaou Rock Sexy Skintight Outfits After Returning From Turks And Caicos

Kylie Jenner has barely taken a breath after returning from her Caribbean girls trip, as she was already spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just came back from her tropical vacation to the Turks and Caicos with some of her closest friends, but she appeared full-on ready to resume her socialite life when she was photographed heading to celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood with her bestie Anastasia (a.k.a Stassie) Karanikolaou.

According to The Daily Mail, the duo were once again spotted rocking matching outfits as they made their way to the popular Italian restaurant, where they flaunted their newly-acquired tans following the lavish sun-soaked trip. Kylie showed off her curves and toned stomach as she donned a red, off-the-shoulder crop top, which she paired with matching skintight leggings. She completed the look with some heeled sandals, and carried a small square-shaped handbag, as well as her mobile phone.

The 21-year-old wore her super long raven locks down in a sleek style with a side part, as well as a full face of makeup that included some pink blush, long lashes, and a light red-colored lipstick color on her lips. She also accessorized the casually chic ensemble with a pretty silver chain around her neck, as well as a few rings across her fingers.

Her BFF Stassie also wore a nearly identical outfit, except she opted for black pieces and swapped the off-the-shoulder top for one with thin spaghetti straps. Still, she flaunted her world-famous hourglass figure in the racy ensemble, which she completed with some chunky white sneakers instead of heels. Her makeup also looked natural and fresh, and she let her signature blonde tresses cascade down her back in a sleek style with a center part.

The two ladies are fresh off their trip to the exclusive tropical destination, which was organized by Kylie in order to celebrate the release of her new Kylie Skin summer collection. The group also included her good friends Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel, Draya Michele, and Tiffany Sorya. Every one of them have been posting lots of pictures from their exquisite vacation on their social media pages.

Kylie and Stassie took the opportunity to take lots of their famous “twin pics,” in which they are seen donning matching outfits while striking sultry poses for the camera. In fact, one particular photo attracted attention from fans, who joked about the fact the pair share strikingly similar body shapes.

“y’all purchased the same bodies,” one fan commented, while someone else chimed in, “How odd! Their not related yet have the same identical bodies.”