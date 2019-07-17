Kate Middleton & Queen Elizabeth Suffering From This Same ‘Sickness’

Kate Middleton and her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth reportedly suffer from the same type of sickness said a new report published by The Daily Express. Both women power through their illness but find that there are certain events that bring their symptoms on more so than others.

Middleton and the Queen both appear to suffer from motion sickness reported The Daily Express.

Both royal women have learned to deal with this illness, particularly at royal events where the women are riding in carriages and cars in a motorcade. Middleton looked to be unwell during her recent horse-drawn carriage ride alongside Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles during Queen Elizabeth’s annual Trooping the Colour noted The Daily Express.

A royal insider told The Sunday Mirror that “the truth is the Duchess of Cambridge gets very seasick and doesn’t enjoy the rocking motion of carriages. Worrying she may be ill on such an important occasion as Trooping the Colour added to her stress.”

The coach they rode in swayed two and fro as the horses pulled it and Middleton reportedly had difficulty controlling her nausea throughout the ride reported the outlet. The Daily Express reported that Queen Elizabeth uses medication to help with her nausea, but it was not revealed whether or not Middleton also uses something to ease her queasy stomach at royal events.

It is a real problem for Middleton, who follows royal protocol by riding in state carriages for formal events. She will be facing this issue throughout her life as a royal as she moves further up on the hierarchy in the family, as she will someday become the Queen of England to her husband Prince William, who will inherit the title of King of England.

It would definitely be a break with royal protocol if the future Queen of England suddenly became ill during her carriage ride as royals must appear to be stoic under all circumstances, even if they are clearly unwell. It is something that Queen Elizabeth has done throughout her reign and the younger royals have followed in her formidable lead over the years as a duty to the country always comes first as a member of the royal family.

The Queen has spoken openly about her battle with motion sickness in the past, noting that when she was coronated in 1953, she had to endure an uncomfortable two-hour carriage ride in a 200-year-old carriage.

Buckingham Palace has not officially commented on Markle nor the Queen’s condition.