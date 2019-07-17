Carrie Underwood Wows In Tiny White Shorts, Shows Off Killer Post-Baby Legs In Neon Pink Sneakers

Carrie Underwood’s post-baby legs seem to be leading the way. The American Idol winner has been wowing fans with her sizzling pins ever since welcoming second son Jacob in January of this year. The 36-year-old’s Instagram updates now come littered with praise-worthy comments regarding the star’s shape – this is one mother who pinged right back.

Earlier today, Carrie took to her Instagram stories for a cute update. The singer was in The Hamptons for an event that appeared to be centering around her sportswear line – Calia by Carrie Underwood retails trendy athletic apparel. The star’s video showed her rocking on an outdoor swing shaded by foliage and a reminder of her brand’s name at the bottom of the video.

Carrie’s legs might not have been the video’s focal point, but they were definitely taking center stage. The blonde was flaunting her muscular limbs in a tiny pair of white shorts paired with a top in pastel pinks. Given that Carrie’s neon sneakers were also channeling the shade, the look was definitely ticking boxes for all things girly. The vibe was enhanced by pink and gray cushions near the singer, plus a summery finish from the star’s trademark blonde hair – Carrie was wearing it loose around her shoulders.

Carrie has been making major headlines this year. This singer’s career has taken her on a huge tour, alongside seeing her invited to perform at U.K. music festival Glastonbury. Speaking to The Guardian about how she feels while performing, Carrie revealed her inner thoughts.

“A lot of times I feel like I’m alone. I’m obviously aware of people being around me. But it’s like I’m in the song alone on stage It is a good place. I like to be alone. My husband is probably the only person this planet I could’ve married – my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so I feel like when I’m alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it’s a nice place to be.”

Carrie’s may feel “alone,” as she stated, but her life is far from solo. The singer has been married to husband Mike Fisher since 2010. Their firstborn son Isaiah now comes with a baby brother. While Carrie has opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriages she experienced between the two pregnancies, it seems that this mother has found the joy she sought. The couple’s children are semi-regulars over on Carrie’s Instagram.

