Gwen Stefani Shares Vintage Photo Of Her On Stage Wearing A Bindi

Gwen Stefani is currently in the middle of the fourth leg of her Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl” and has shared a vintage photo of her from when she first burst onto the scene before taking to the stage tonight.

Gwen rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt and has since become a household name.

The “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker uploaded a photo of her on stage in black-and-white, jumping in the air, mid-song. Stefani is belting out an anthem as she has her mouth wide open and an expression full of rage. The “Wind It Up” songstress is wearing a black crop top and shiny pants to match with black boots. In the 1990s to the early 2000s, Stefani was known for wearing a bindi on her face which she is wearing in this shot. On both of her wrists, she is wearing a sweatband. Her hair is tied up and she has a full fringe.

Within one hour of sharing the photo, it has been liked by over 12,000 users, proving to be popular and making her fans feel nostalgic.

“I saw you at the Aladdin w/ Ciara on your Harajuku tour and it was legendary! I hope Vegas treats you just as great this tour!” one user wrote.

“Once a queen, always a queen,” another shared.

“ICON! Hope to get a chance to see your show in Vegas!” a third commented.

For Stefani’s Vegas show, she is performing a range of songs from her No Doubt days and many from when she went solo as well as a few covers.

According to Setlist.fm, her setlist is 23 songs long.

“Hollaback Girl” “Bathwater” “Baby Don’t Lie” “It’s My Life” “Spiderwebs” “Sunday Morning” “Underneath It All” “The Tide is High” (The Paragons cover) “Ex-Girlfriend” “Hella Good” “Wind It Up” “Rich Girl” “Cool” “Luxurious” “Umbrella” (Rihanna cover) “What You Waiting For?” “Used to Love You” “Misery” “Don’t Speak”

Encore “Make Me Like You” “Hey Baby” “Just a Girl” “The Sweet Escape”

With No Doubt, Stefani released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove.

As a solo artist, Gwen has released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

She is currently romantically linked to country singer Blake Shelton after divorcing her husband Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen’s Vegas shows all take place at the Zappos Theater and is set to run until November 2.