WWE News: Hall Of Famer Hospitalized Almost A Week, Cancels All Upcoming Bookings

Harley Race is a legend in the world or professional wrestling as he performed around the entire world and won numerous titles. He is a WWE Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest of all time, but he’s currently in quite a bad situation. The former multi-time champion ended up in the hospital last week and he is still in there at this time which has caused him to cancel all upcoming bookings.

Race is 76-years-old and still goes all over the place for appearances, signings, and to stay involved in the wrestling world. This past week, he was traveling to the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee when he “showed some signs that needed to be checked out” as per his official Twitter account on July 12, 2019.

At that time, it was expected that he would be checked out and end up continuing on his way to make an appearance at the Fanboy Expo. Later that day, there was an update which said that they were still “awaiting a couple of tests to be completed” and they would update fans from there.

The next day, Race’s Twitter gave another update which revealed that he would have to cancel his appearance booking at the Fanboy Expo. As of now, it seems as if that will be the case for a while.

Just a quick update on Mr. Race, he is still at the hospital under doctors care. There isn't any time table for any situation as his health is of utmost priority. We will be releasing more info later this afternoon. Thanks to everyone for their concern and continue the thoughts. — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 15, 2019

Harley Race’s World League Wrestling (WLW) official Instagram account posted a statement on Tuesday evening which revealed that the Hall of Famer is still in the hospital. It’s a rather cryptic post and kind of disheartening as they say he “hasn’t thrown in the towel” and that he’s promising to hold on “as long as it is up to him.”

In that post, WLW also confirmed that all upcoming bookings for Race have been cancelled until further notice.

WLW is also asking fans for any help that they can give by purchasing the Harley Race t-shirt shown in the Instagram post. It is a fundraiser opportunity for them to help raise money for his hospital expenses and for his family as he is in a place that is far from his home.

Exact details about his hospitalization are not known as of this time, but back in March, The Inquisitr did report that Harley Race is fighting lung cancer.

At the same time, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair said Harley Race was dealing with “terminal” lung cancer. Flair said he was only relaying what he had been told, but it was later determined that Race’s cancer was not terminal at the time.