Stella Maxwell Teases Fans By Pulling Up Her Bikini Bottoms In Racy Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell turned up the heat on Instagram with a sexy photo that got her 4.8 million followers excited.

Maxwell was apparently soaking up the sun wearing a white bikini that left little to the imagination. Maxwell left her face out of the photo, but that did not mean it was any less titillating. The image captured the model’s shapely physique, emphasizing her slim waist and toned thighs. To turn up the sex appeal, the beauty tugged at the bottoms of her bikini, which got plenty of attention.

Many of the model’s fans were blown away with the snap and left hundreds of fire and heart emoji in the comment section.

The Belgium-born beauty shared a little bit about how she manages to keep her figure looking fabulous in an interview with The Cut magazine.

“I have a trainer I see regularly here in L.A. I also like to do a lot of outdoor exercise. I think that’s a more special experience, especially if you can go with your friends — hiking, even going to the beach for the day and swimming, or maybe some surfing,” she said.

The update appeared to be one of those days when Maxwell was choosing to be outside and enjoy the weather.

Maxwell also takes a yoga mat with her whenever she travels. She said spending some time where she does nothing but focus on her breathing and her body is a great way to unwind. She also said that she tried to get as much sleep as she can. Drinking enough water was also something the model said she tried to do.

When asked what wellness meant to her, Maxwell said it had to do with a state of mind and body.

“Wellness is associated with happiness. When you’re happy, you’re feeling good in your mind and body. That ties into being healthy, eating well, and exercising regularly,” she said.

She said wellness was also tied to being able to get excited about things. Having a healthy breakfast and being around friends and family were all things she could get happy about.

As far as sharing any of her summer wellness tips, Maxwell said she tried to get facials on a regular basis. She also added that getting vitamin D from being outside was good, as well as eating a balanced diet.

