Donald Trump Wasn’t Being Racist Because ‘He Didn’t Say A Color,’ Say Texas Republican Women

Donald Trump has come under fire for his comments to congresswomen of color Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While Trump didn’t address them by name when he went on his tirade, most agree that the comment — in which he told the group to go back to their “original” countries — was directed at this particular group of outspoken congresswomen.

Although Trump has doubled down on the criticism, per The Inquisitr, he is reportedly furious that Republicans aren’t stepping up to defend his tweets more aggressively. But Texas Republicans appear to have no issue with what he said. Raw Story reports that CNN’s Randi Kaye interviewed a group of eight Texas Grand Old Party (GOP) women about Trump’s attacks and whether they believe they’re racist. Apparently, Trump’s omission of the word color means that the comments aren’t racist.

“He was saying if they hate America so much because what we’re seeing out of them and hearing out of them, they hate America,” said one woman. “If it’s so bad, there’s a lot of places they can go.”

“I’m a browned skin woman, I am a legal immigrant. I agree with him,” another chimed in.

“I’m glad that the president said what he said because all they are doing is they are — they are inciting hatred and division and that’s not what our country is about,” said another.

“He didn’t say anything about color,” another added.

One woman suggested that the group of congresswomen are themselves racist because they haven’t befriended any female congresswomen colleagues. Raw Story notes that the women appear to believe that the women are grouped together because they decided to be friends — not because of the president’s attack on them.

WHOA — this is wild. Texas Republican women think Trump wasn’t being racist — because ‘he didn’t say a color’ https://t.co/xcqmrkDJ22 — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 17, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Arnold Schwarzenegger also jumped into the fray this week and suggested that Trump focus less on personal attacks and more on policies. In one of his more tame criticisms of Trump, Schwarzenegger focuses more on expressing his disappointment with the “untrue, unfair, and un-American attack” via an email to Politico and appears to believe that Trump can still make changes to his presidency.

Schwarzenegger claims that he and other immigrants are drawn to America to “realize” their dreams, adding that the country has always been a place where people can focus on what they choose to do in the future — not where they come from. He finished by suggesting that Trump focus more on being a president and less on making a spectacle of himself.