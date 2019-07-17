Brazilian Beauty Erika Gray Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini In Racy New Instagram Post From Adults-Only Boutique

Erika Gray is dressing the part as she promotes an adults-only getaway in Mexico, with the Brazilian beauty showing off in a series of racy Instagram posts.

The model donned a tiny leopard-print bikini in one of the Instagram photos she shared to promote the O’Tulum Hotel, an “adults only” boutique in Mexico. The model has spent a few days taking in the sun and wearing some very skimpy clothing at the resort, and her Instagram followers get to see all of it.

The bikini-clad picture Erika shared got plenty of attention from her 2.3 million followers, attracting more than 15,000 likes and plenty of comments complimenting her attire.

“Babe wow,” one person wrote.

“You are so perfect,” another commented.

Gray has amassed a huge following on social media by giving fans exactly what they want — plenty of revealing photos from her trips to the beach and other sun-soaked locations. Her Instagram feed is busy with racy pictures, which always gain a big response from fans and from her fellow Instagram influencers, which help Erika widen her reach even further.

The full-figured Brazilian model has had some help in reaching that point, thank in part to a feature on the sport/entertainment website Barstool Sports in a section called “Wake Up with Erika Gray.” Erika saw a significant jump in followers afterward, putting her on a trajectory that has Gray among the most-followed models on a platform filled with influencers looking to get noticed.

Erika Gray has posted some other racy snaps from her trip to the Mexican adults-only boutique, including one when she arrived showing her wearing a pair of jean shorts and a white tanktop that put all her curves on display that also got some viral attention.

In another snap, Erika pulled some double duty, pitching the resort to her followers as she also donned a tight-fitting white swimsuit for the fashion company Fashion Nova. Erika frequently shares sponsored posts for the company, which employs a small army of Instagram influencers to show off its products to the social media masses. The model’s entire feed is filled with sponsored posts, with advertisers happy to use her penchant for showing off plenty of skin to reach her 2.3 million followers.

It’s not clear how much longer Erika Gray will be spending at the adults-only getaway in Mexico, but fans who want to see what else she might have to share can keep an eye on her Instagram feed.