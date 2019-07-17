Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares Family Photo, Gives Husband Jim A Shoutout After Affair

Meghan King Edmonds shared a sweet pic on Instagram.

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, may be in the midst of a cheating scandal but that hasn’t stopped the former Real Housewives of Orange County star from putting up a united front on social media.

According to a July 16 report from Pop Culture, the mother of three shared a photo of herself and her kids, including two-year-old Aspen and 13-month-old twins Hayes and Hart, on Instagram over the weekend and gave a shoutout to Jim when she did.

“Lazy summer days… yeah right,” Edmonds joked in the image’s caption. “Pic by daddy.”

Although Edmonds was not wearing her wedding ring in the recent photo, that’s nothing new. Although she and Jim appear to be very much together and committed to working through his cheating scandal, Edmonds hasn’t be seen with her wedding ring on for some time.

As fans may have heard, Jim was accused of having a text message affair with another woman but has denied ever being physical with her. Still, and understandably so, Edmonds has been completely shaken by her husband’s betrayal.

In a blog post to her fans and followers last month after the scandal broke, Edmonds opened up about the way in which she felt after learning what had allegedly happened between Jim and the supposed text message mistress.

In the blog post, Edmonds confirmed her husband had admitted to sending lewd text messages to the other woman, and that he had paid her off in hopes of keeping her silent about what went down between them.

Edmonds then potentially revealed why she is no longer wearing her wedding ring.

“I’m a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud,” she wrote.

“I feel sad. Oh, do I feel so sad! I feel abandoned. Lonely. My best friend, my number one person has lied to me. Who is he? Do I even know?” she continued.

Edmonds and her family were featured on three seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County before she left the show to focus on her family and relocate from Southern California to St. Louis, where she and Jim built a new home for themselves and their kids.

Edmonds and Jim tied the knot in 2014 and one year later, she joined the Bravo TV reality show.