Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Hot Pink Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘It’s Hot As…’

Larsa Pippen sent Instagram another sizzling bikini snap. The 45-year-old’s celebrity status has been skyrocketing thanks to her close friendship with reality star Kim Kardashian, and by the looks of Larsa’s recent Instagram updates, she’s rocking two-piece swimsuits as well as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Earlier today, Larsa updated her account. A photo showed the mother of four wowing as she posed in front of an outdoor bar. Larsa was somewhat bursting out of her ultra-tight bikini top, but the finish was chic, girly, and super-stylish. Larsa had opted for shades of hot pink. Her multi-tonal and tie-dye bikini top was coordinating with a skintight outer dress. The look was covering the star’s waist and legs, but it wasn’t holding back on the cleavage display. Larsa’s halterneck swimwear was taking center stage, although noteworthy cornrow hair and statement shades also made their mark.

Larsa’s update has not gone unnoticed. The image and its amusing caption received over 2,900 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. As fans will have spotted, the post also saw Larsa acting as a social media influencer with affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing given a shout-out.

Larsa now comes as a single woman following her 2018 divorce from NBA face Scottie Pippen. The former couple shares four children. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Larsa announced the end of her marriage with a touching statement that politely asked fans not to pry.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said.

Larsa may have suggested wanting to keep the details of her divorce private, but other aspects of her life come as a public deal. The star featured heavily in Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and fans tuning into the E! show’s season finale will remember Larsa’s voice on the phone as she announced the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal to Kim Kardashian.

Larsa has since suggested that the 21-year-old model and 28-year-old NBA player may have had something going on prior to the February incident that made global headlines. Larsa has referred to prior “situations” between the two, per Refinery29.

