NBA Rumors: Pelicans Got Trade Offers For Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart

After Anthony Davis announced in January that he wanted a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, the team engaged in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers, in which such players as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart were rumored to be possible pieces going back to New Orleans.

No trade was made before the February deadline, leading to many reports of discord on the Lakers’ roster after months of trade rumors. But once the season ended, the Lakers did indeed acquire Davis, with Ball, Ingram, and Hart going to the Pelicans along with a huge bundle of draft picks.

But now, before they have even played for the Pelicans, the three ex-Lakers are once again mentioned in trade rumors.

Per The Orange County Register, New Orleans introduced the three new players, along with free agent-signing Derrick Favors, at a press conference this week, at which general manager David Griffin revealed that he has received calls from other teams making offers for the three.

However the general manager “spoke with them privately, and each player agreed that he could fit into the Pelicans roster.”

Hart, in particular, specifically asked not to be traded.

“It meant a lot to us,” Griffin said of Hart’s request to stay around. “Having players who were equally committed to us was very meaningful.”

Ingram, since he was acquired by the Pelicans, has been mentioned in trade rumors more frequently, per The Inquisitr. Speculation has centered on possibly packaging Ingram with some of the team’s stash of future draft picks for an “All-Star-type player,” such as Washington Wizards guard, Bradley Beal.

New Pelicans Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram bold up their jerseys pic.twitter.com/DMLDimrKN2 — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) July 16, 2019

Ball also said in the press conference that he had a “tough” time dealing with the trade rumors last year while he was still playing for the Lakers.

Ingram was the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The first pick, Ben Simmons, signed a max extension with the Philadelphia 76ers this week, but there has been no indication that the Pelicans are considering a similar deal with Ingram.

The three new players from the Lakers will join a nucleus, per ESPN‘s depth chart, that includes no. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, fellow draft picks Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, and free agent acquisitions J.J. Redick and Favors. While the team is oriented to the future, they have enough talent on their current roster to have a chance at playoff contention next season.