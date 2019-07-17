‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 18: Thomas Threatens Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 18 reveal Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is on the brink of having everything he worked so hard for fail. The designer has schemed, plotted, and even killed for the sake of his soon-to-be bride, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Thomas will issue a serious warning against someone who threatens his dreams, per Highlight Hollywood.

Most grooms are nervous on their wedding day. However, Thomas has the added burden of knowing that his bride-to-be is only marrying him for the sake of his son, Douglas. He also knows that had it not been for his interference, Hope would still be married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), the man she loves. Nevertheless, thanks to his plotting, Hope agreed to marry him and he will be getting ready on his wedding day.

However, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will irk the groom on his special day. She has made no secret of the fact that she does not want her daughter to marry her stepson. She believes that Thomas is unstable and will do anything in his power to get Hope. She knows that Thomas has a dark side and that he has manipulated situations in the past. Something about Thomas puts Brooke on edge, and she has repeatedly warned Hope against him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas has had enough of his stepmother as well. The designer will turn to his father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and issue a veiled threat. He will tell Ridge that he needs to get Brooke to stop interfering in his relationship. Thomas won’t have Brooke talking to Hope on her wedding day and encouraging her to call the wedding off.

While Ridge may agree with his son that Brooke needs to back off, he knows that his wife has her own mind. Brooke will do what she thinks is necessary to protect her daughter. While Ridge may reassure Thomas on his wedding day, he also knows that Brooke cannot be reined in.

However, B&B fans know what Thomas is capable of. If he thinks that Brooke is a threat to him, he may kill her off as well. After all, Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) thought that she controlled her own destiny but ended up in a ravine thanks to Thomas’ destructive streak. Can Ridge call off Brooke in time?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.