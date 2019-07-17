‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Requests Child Support After Her Arrest

Amber Portwood was arrested on suspicion of a domestic assault earlier this month.

Andrew Glennon requested full custody of the 14-month-old son he shares with Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood after she was arrested on suspicion of a domestic assault earlier this month and now, he is requesting she pay him child support.

On July 17, The Blast obtained court documents filed by Glennon in which he’s sought full custody of their son James and on the grounds that it is not in James’ best interest to be with Portwood without supervision. As he alleged, the reality star is not able to provide their child with a safe and stable environment because of her “frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns.”

In addition to his custody and child support filing, Glennon said he had been in contact with the Department of Child Services, who are reportedly investigating Portwood due to her July 5 arrest.

Glennon wants child support from Portwood and is also requesting she cover his legal bills.

Following Portwood’s arrest, the mother of two, who also shares 10-year-old Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, was charged with “domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic Battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old,” according to The Blast.

As the outlet explained, each of the three pending charges against Portwood carry a max sentence of two-and-a-half years.

Portwood and Glennon began dating in 2017 after falling for one another during filming on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

According to The Blast‘s report, Portwood and Glennon had an argument at their Indiana home after a Fourth of July celebration gone wrong. As the outlet revealed, Portwood allegedly “threatened to kill herself” and “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing.”

Although she later threw up the pills, Glennon also accused Portwood of coming at him and their son, who he was holding, with a machete, before hitting a door with the weapon as he and James stood on the other side. As for why Portwood was in possession of a machete, Glennon told police his girlfriend wasn’t allowed to have a gun and wanted some sort of protection in their home.

Portwood will return to court later this month.

For more of Portwood, Glennon, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.