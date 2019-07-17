Kylie Jenner Ditches Girl Squad In Bathroom String Bikini Video That Gets A Giant NSFW

Kylie Jenner has mostly been sending out squad snaps from her Turks and Caicos “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The high-profile vacation celebrating a new drop from the 2019-launched beauty range has sent fans all the group vibes in the world, but some late-night footage has broken the mold.

Kylie took to her Instagram stories last night for a little solo footage that suggested she’d ditched the power crew accompanying her on her travels. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent her fans a NSFW clip that ticked boxes for being a selfie, a video, and another epic display of Kylie rocking a bikini.

The makeup mogul posed both outdoors and in her bathroom for a reminder of just how great she looks in a two-piece. The star’s string bikini was super-minimal, but the curves it was containing were nothing short of wowing. Kylie’s outdoor footage saw the sun shining on her flat stomach and ample cleavage – with Kylie wearing shades for her indoor selfie, it can be assumed that the star had gone straight from her terrace setting to her bathroom one.

Much like the bikini, Kylie’s hair was an ebony shade of black. The mother of one was seen toying with her waist-length locks and preening herself in front of a mirror.

Kylie’s Turks and Caicos vacation has been filling media outlets. The star’s social media updates have been making headlines ever since the Kylie Skin private jet took off over the weekend. The ultra-luxurious getaway came complete with the brand’s emblem on the plane, logo-embossed goodies inside, and a reminder that this celebrity travels in style. A departure update from Kylie showed her with friends and 1-year-old daughter Stormi – the entire crew came clad in matching pink-and-white athleisurewear.

Likewise a headline-maker have been the multiple updates featuring BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The 22-year-old model and influencer started appearing on Kylie’s Instagram back in June after the reality star threw her friend an almighty birthday bash. Stassie has joined her billionaire friend on her travels – also present is 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

The trip may appear to be a fun-filled vacation, but it comes with a smart marketing agenda. Kylie has been updating her account with reminders that Kylie Skin merchandise is for sale – the star has also extended her marketing techniques to include Sofia Richie’s boyfriend Scott Disick. Last night, Kylie and three gal pals wore matching pink dresses from the Talentless founder’s clothing line. The Instagram update tagging the brand has likely netted Disick healthy profits.

