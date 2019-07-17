Model Alexis Ren Stuns In Skimpy White Bikini On Jungle Getaway

Alexis Ren is back on social media and she’s delighting fans with an incredibly sexy, new post.

The model took a brief hiatus from social media with her last post coming on July 5. Yesterday, the beauty re-emerged on the platform, explaining to fans that she turned her phone off and unplugged from social media during a trip to the jungle. In the post, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared a number of photos and the first image in the deck has fans turning heads.

In the image, Ren sits on a big stone block with a wall of greenery and a waterfall just behind her. The social media star wears her long, dark locks up in a top-knot and appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the image. Alexis holds a notebook open on her lap and a pen in her hand while she flashes a slight smile for the camera. Even though she’s sitting down, her amazing figure is on display in the gorgeous shot as she rocks a tiny white bikini that shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

And the bottom of the swimsuit is just as scandalous as the top, with string sides that showcases the 25-year-old’s beautiful legs. In the next image in the series, Ren snaps a selfie, showing off her abs in a small grey sports bra and a pair of tiny shorts. In the remaining few images, the beauty poses with friends, swims in a lake with a waterfall, and even does yoga on a mat.

Within just hours of the series of images going live, they’ve already earned Ren a ton of attention from her 13 million-plus followers with over 700,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Many fans took to he post to welcome Alexis back to Instagram while countless others applauded her for taking a much-needed break. Of course, many others took to the post to let the model know how amazing she looks.

“I seriously missed you alexis. I am glad that you are doing things which are healthy for you, you are giving your mind a vacation and that makes me happy. Hopefully one day I can visit all these beautiful places you travel to,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“My beautiful friend,” another wrote with a series of purple heart emoji.

“Okay you are amazing,” one more commented.

Hopefully for the sake of her fans, Alexis won’t take another break from social media for a while because she was clearly missed.