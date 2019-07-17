‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Shocked To Find Out Alfie Allen Is The Brother Of Pop Star Lily Allen

While many people had already made the connection that Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen was the brother of British pop princess Lily Allen, others were still oblivious about the relationship between the two celebrities.

That all changed when big sister Lily took to her Instagram page to congratulate her sibling on his Emmy nomination for his role as Theon Greyjoy in the hit HBO show. The 32-year-old has been playing the complex character since the first season of GoT, and this Tuesday, he received a nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, as per The Daily Mail.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the pop star, who is two years older than her actor brother, expressed her immense pride and happiness at Alfie’s achievement — at one point even sharing a photo of a happy tear rolling down her face, as well as of her goosebump-filled arm, which supposedly happened when she learned of the exciting news.

“My baby f***ing brother is nominated for an Emmy. No one deserves it more. I am so f***ing proud of him, even without an Emmy nom… But OMG he has an Emmy nom. Go Alf!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she wrote.

The post left some people startled, with one Twitter user writing, “Lily Allen is his sister??I’m shook… I FEEL LIKE AN IDIOT BECAUSE I HAD NO CLUE… Guess that’s what I get for not listening to Lily Allen…,” while someone else chimed in, “I can’t believe I’ve just realised Theon Greyjoy is brother to Lily Allen lol…”

However, those who knew of Lily’s past work were quick to point a finger at her for once deeming her brother a pothead waster in a song appropriately titled “Alfie” — which was released in 2006, way before he scored the gig as Theon on the popular TV show.

The actor that plays Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen, is the sister of Lily Allen who wrote a hit song about him literally titled “Alfie”. Lyrics include “My little brother's in his bedroom smoking weed” and “Don't understand how one can watch so much TV” pic.twitter.com/Ka8khzwXdC — Matt C (@mattavelli) July 17, 2019

“Imagine your famous pop star sister writes a whole ass song literally named after you about what a stoner jobless loser you are, and then you become one of the best characters on the most popular TV show in the world and get an Emmy nomination for it,” one person pointed out, as The Daily Mail reported.

Still, it appears that there are no hard feelings between the two successful siblings, and Alfie himself appeared very taken aback by the fact that he scored the nomination. In a not-so-cryptic Instagram story, he simply wrote, “Wow. Was not expecting that,” along with a happy emoji, a mind-blown emoji, and a speechless emoji.

OK, so I'm just finding out now that Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) is Lily Allen's brother. #nocomprende pic.twitter.com/ThM140g1Iv — Nadim Rahman (@NadRahman95) July 17, 2019

The final season of Game of Thrones predictably took over many other categories in this year’s Emmy nominations list, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The show nailed a total of 32 nods across several different categories, with many of Alfie’s cast mates, including Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, and Peter Dinklage, among others, also scoring their own acting nominations.