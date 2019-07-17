Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Has Second Thoughts About Marrying Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 18 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) may be having serious doubts about the flash decision she recently made. Hope recently told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that she wanted to get married right away. Now, on her wedding day, Hope is contemplating calling the whole thing off.

When Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) told Hope how excited he was that she was going to be his mother, the blonde gently told the little boy that she and his father would first need to work out the details. She did not want to rush the wedding and did not want to raise the little boy’s hopes.

However, B&B fans know that Thomas was upset that Hope wanted a long engagement. He then decided to take matters into his own hands by orchestrating an elaborate setup in his son’s room. He planted a projector beneath Douglas’ bed which showed a short clip of a ghost on the wall. He then woke a sleeping Douglas up before quickly fleeing the room. Douglas woke up, saw the projection, and screamed, “Ghost! Ghost!” Hope rushed in and decided that the little boy needed a mother. She wanted to be there for Douglas when he needed her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas tells Hope that he loves her and asks her to return the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/r08Wl23Uug — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2019

Hope then shared the news with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester. While Liam was devastated that Hope was going forward with marrying Thomas, Steffy congratulated her. Hope then asked Steffy to be her maid of honor. Steffy agreed to be there for Hope on her big day.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope will have second thoughts about her wedding day, per Highlight Hollywood. After all, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) did warn her that you cannot marry someone that you don’t love. Hope knows that she doesn’t love Thomas but wants to marry him for his son’s sake.

It appears as if Steffy will also notice that Hope is having doubts about marrying Thomas. Steffy will also realize that it may be more than a case of cold feet. She will try to advise Hope to make the right decision and warn her, “Only marry my brother if you mean it.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will be very late for her own wedding as she contemplates this big step. Is she making the mistake of her life as her mother believes?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.