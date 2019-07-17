Hannah Brown Is Happy Now Despite Drama On ‘The Bachelorette’

The newest season of TheBachelorette is wrapping up and it has been full of drama so far. Between legendary windmill sex situation and sending Luke P. home after he dramatically offended Hannah, every episode has been pretty exciting. According to US Weekly, despite all of the drama Hannah had to deal with, and is still dealing with, she is happy now.

Hannah says she learned a lot during her season as The Bachelorette but it wasn’t all about love. During her time she learned a lot about herself in addition to what she wants out of a relationship.

“I am happy, because I’ve learned so much about myself, my strength and my power in what I will and won’t allow in a relationship. I am really blessed for this experience.”

Hannah also opened up about when she finally had to send Luke P. home. Luke was a controversial contender all throughout Hannah’s season. While she says she had a connection with the whole time, all of the other men in the house disliked him and could see right through him. On Monday night’s episode, he came out of his shell and Hannah realized she had to send him home.

She knows that there are people out there who understand her though.

“There’s always gonna be people who just don’t get it or don’t want to get it, and I really can’t focus on that, because I am working on bigger and better things than what people have to say about me. I think the slut-shaming and issues like that — that’s a whole bigger problem in itself. It’s not really directed at me, it’s just an issue that we need to address on a bigger level.”

Luke ended up shaming Hannah for her actions with the other men on the show. It was something that was teased for several episodes during the previews for the show. This week it finally happened and Luke was sent packing after he said some things that Hannah would never want her future husband to say to her.

Despite all of this though, Hannah is still happy for the journey she went on with these men.

All of this is coming out after Hannah was slammed for having the “worst” season of The Bachelorette according to The Inquisitr. Although Luke did finally get sent home, some people took to Instagram to let Hannah know that he should’ve left much sooner in the season and not just kept around for the drama, even though drama is what makes the show what it is.